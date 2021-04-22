The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training of 1,542 beneficiaries of its Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) nationwide.

The Acting Director General of NDE, Mr Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo disclosed this while addressing some of the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Kano.

Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by Mr Musa Ibrahim, said two beneficiaries were selected from each of the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

He said that the beneficiaries had passed through the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), which qualified them for the A-NOAS training.

“B-NOAS is a scheme through which unemployed school leavers are recruited and attached to master craftsmen and women in the informal sector or to NDE Skills Acquisition Centres to acquire marketable vocational skills for decent job opportunities.

“The trainers impart skills to the trainees using training facilities in their workshops or the NDE skills centres.

“The A-NOAS is designed for artisans who graduated from B-NOAS. It is aimed at upgrading their skills to higher levels of competence.” Nuhu-Fikpo said.

The DG while congratulating the beneficiaries, urged them to use the opportunity given to them to be self reliant, and ensure that others benefit from them.

“There are many people on the street looking for such an opportunity, but could not get it, therefore, I am appealing to you and the state to take it seriously”, he added.

Zainab Muhammad, one of the benefiariaries who is benefiting from satellite engineering training, said that the gesture will assist her in many ways, especially to further her education.

“I am so happy to be part of this training, because I wrote exams on various occasions but was not able to pass, not to talk of getting admission.

“But with this development, I can be self-reliant and also have courage and confidence to further my education.

“From the beginning, I was discouraged, because I was the only female in the satellite engineering unit, but with the support of my parents, I was able to endure,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

