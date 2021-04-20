A 300-level undergraduate, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja.

It was gathered that the undergraduate specialized in producing and selling drug cookies to school children and other unsuspecting members of the public in Abuja.

According to the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, narcotics agents with the FCT Command of the NDLEA have also launched a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with ‘Arizona’, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis; alcohol and Rohypnol among other ingredients.

Babafemi said their lid was blown following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, 18 April 2021.

“She (the undergraduate) was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative estate, opposite Gaduwa estate in Abuja based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat. After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.

“Under interrogation, the prime suspect, Rhoda confessed she prepares the cookies with a friend and sells each pack of three pieces at N1, 500. A follow-up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies,” Babafemi said.

According to the Commander, FCT Command of the NDLEA, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, “The boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo and all the equipment used for the production of the cookies were brought to the office for further investigation.

“The suspect confirmed that she sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.”

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the operatives for doing a good job.

Marwa said what the undergraduate and her syndicate was doing is not only criminal but equally unconscionable by deliberately luring schoolchildren into drug under the cover of selling to them biscuits or cookies.

“I wish to draw the attention of parents to this new devious strategy to get children addicted to drug cookies and to urge them to remain vigilant while monitoring what their wards bring home from school or consume as snacks,” Marwa said.

