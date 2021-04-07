The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo on Wednesday said that it had arrested two suspects for allegedly peddling illicit substance.

Mr Buba Wakawa, the NDLEA Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that the suspects were arrested with 1,330 kg of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“The suspects were arrested in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state. The suspects, in their confessions, claimed they were heading to Bauchi State from Uzebba, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo,’’ he said.

The commander said that the substance, which were in 950 compressed blocks, were concealed among pineapple fruits in a white coloured J5 bus before the arrest.

He explained that the arrest of the suspects and exhibits followed intelligence reports by personnel of the agency in the state.

Wakama said that the suspects were arrested on Good Friday. (NAN)

