Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Chadian, Adama Uomar Issa, who allegedly supplies illegal drugs to Boko Haram insurgents.

This was made known in a statement issued by the NDLEA director of media & advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in Abuja on Thursday.

Babafemi said the suspect was intercepted with assorted drugs in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Wednesday, and investigations had revealed that he supplied illicit drugs to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

He said the suspect, a 35-year-old man, had bought the drugs in Onitsha, Anambra State, and concealed it in ladies’ bags before he was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA.

The statement, posted on the agency’s Twitter handle @ndlea_nigeria, was accompanied by video footage showing some operatives of the commission with bags containing drugs and a handcuffed suspect.

The NDLEA also noted that it confiscated 15.7kg of Exol.5; 100,050 France CAF and N61,000 from the Chadian.

According to the commander, Taraba state command of the NDLEA, Suleiman Jadi, the suspect speaks only French and Arabic and claims he was taking the illicit substances to the Chad Republic before he was intercepted in Jalingo.

This development comes barely a week after a drug baron was arrested by the operatives was supplying illicit drugs to bandits in Niger State.

VIDEO: NDLEA nabs Chadian Boko Haram drug supplier in Taraba, trans-border trafficker in Yobe

