A trans-border trafficker, Emeka Okoro and another drug dealer, Ibrahim Bello have been arrested in Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with cocaine weighing 1.1kilogramme, which has a street value of N264million. While Okoro was intercepted with 900grammes of cocaine in a commercial bus along Abuja-Gwagwalada road on Monday based […]

The post NDLEA arrests two drug traffickers with cocaine worth N264million appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...