NDLEA arrests two drug traffickers with cocaine worth N264million

A trans-border trafficker, Emeka Okoro and another drug dealer, Ibrahim Bello have been arrested in Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with cocaine weighing 1.1kilogramme, which has a street value of N264million. While Okoro was intercepted with 900grammes of cocaine in a commercial bus along Abuja-Gwagwalada road on Monday based […]

