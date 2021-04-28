Within a period of 100 days, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted and seized 200 million kilograms of assorted drugs with a street value of over N80 billion, Buba Marwa has said.

Marwa who is the NDLEA Director-General, said this when the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday, in Abuja.

According to Marwa, the seizures led to the arrest of 2,100 criminals out of which over 350 convictions had been secured.

He said that the NDLEA was working on the mandate given to it by President Muhammadu Buhari to mop up all crime-related issues in Nigeria, as the use of illicit drugs and substances had been confirmed as a major way used by criminals in terrorizing communities and society at large.

Banditry, terrorism, and other related crimes, according to Marwa, were generally triggered by intake and consumption of illicit drugs.

“The NDLEA has remained upstanding and in 100 days, we have made these heavy and large arrests and seizures.

“This is the time for more collaboration with the Police. We believe the Police will support us with intelligence and training.

“We are very encouraged to have the IG here, for us to join hands to curb crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

“And I want to assure you that I will be readily available to rub minds with you, as we need a renewed collaboration between the NDLEA and the Police,” Marwa said.

On his part, the Acting IGP commended the NDLEA for the number of seizures made within 100 days.

He said any collaboration between the two organizations would be very beneficial, having seen the improvement and hard work put in by the Chairman in his 100 days in office.

“We want to assure the agency that we will always be ready to work and do anything to ensure the use of illicit drugs and substances were curbed and reduced to the barest minimum.

“Anywhere you need our support, we will be available,” Baba told Marwa.

