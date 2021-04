The Edo state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a vehicle conveying a huge consignment of substances suspected to be cannabis, otherwise known as Indian hemp, to Bauchi state.

The suspected substance was packed in a bus with pineapple used to conceal the cannabis.

The driver of the bus conveying the cannabis and his accomplice have been arrested and are making useful statements to officials of the NDLEA.

