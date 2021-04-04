A drug trafficker, Goodluck Odeh, who was in possession of 2kg of heroin with a street value of N564 million has been intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, by the Director, Publicity and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, the had drug was found concealed in the lining of a false bottom on his suitcase.

The NDLEA identified the 40-year-old Odeh as a native of Ikpoba Okha Local Government, Edo.

According to the agency, Mr Odeh was arrested at the departure lounge of the NAIA during an outward clearance of the Ethiopian aircraft 911 en route Addis Ababa to Italy.

Upon interrogation, Mr Odeh claimed he has been living in Italy since 2015 when he got into the country through Libya. “I work as a labourer on a farm in Italy, with a pay of about 50 Euro a day. I also work as a flyer distributor when the farming season is over and I make as much as 50 Euro/day. “I came to Nigeria over two weeks ago to see my family in Nigeria and also use same opportunity to buy foodstuffs to sell on my return to Italy. “After spending some days between Edo and Delta, where I bought some foodstuffs, I equally travelled to Lagos to buy part of the foodstuffs and bush meat, which is cheaper. “I did not know how the drug found its way into the bag as I bought the suitcase from a second-hand material open market in Lagos, not knowing that it contained the drug,” Mr Odeh told operatives of the agency. When asked of the market address, he said he didn’t know the address, the agency said. Mr Odeh also said he was accompanied to the market, where he bought the suitcase, by a man he claimed he met the day he arrived in Lagos from Benin “I came into Abuja from Lagos for onward trip to Italy,” the agency quoted Mr Odeh as saying. The Commander, NAIA Airport Command of the NDLEA, Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, said a case had already been filed against the suspect, while investigations were ongoing to explore other leads, on the case. Meanwhile, NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has commended the commander, officers and men of the agency at the airport for their vigilance. “Wherever the criminal elements go to export or import illicit drugs through our borders, they will surely have the new NDLEA to contend with,” Mr Marwa said.

