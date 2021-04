Netflix has released the first official trailer for “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist,” a documentary in honour of the late actor. The documentary looks at the late actor with interviews from some of his closest Hollywood collaborators. The trailer sees the actor discussing his career prior to his untimely death in August 2020. “I […]

