The Itsekiri nation has formally announced the death of its monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli at Ode Itsekiri, its ancestral home in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

His passing was announced by the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom and Acting Chairman Warri council of Chiefs and Olu Advisory council, Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe before a gathering of Itsekiri prominent chiefs, Princes and sons and daughters.

He added that a three-months mourning has been declared for the Itsekiri nation.

“No burials, marriages, dancing will hold across all Itsekiri communities for three months.

‘There shall be no merrymaking of any kind anywhere in Iwere land. All Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down for the duration”.

The announcement preceeded a 20 cannon shots fired to make known the departure of the monarch.

He said the 20 cannon shots signified that 20 Olus had reigned over the Iwere nation.

The chief went on the unveil the new Olu of Warri designate in person of Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko and presented him to the Itsekiri nation, a development that made sounds of joy to rent the air.

Prince Toju Emiko went on the read a brief biography of the new monarch.

The new Olu designate was born April 2, 1984, to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko (the late Ogiame Atuwatse II) and Gladys Durorike Emiko in Warri, Delta State.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in International Studies and Political science while minoring in History and Economics. He also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Management.

