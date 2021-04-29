The Central Bank of Nigeria has reinstated Sola Adeduntan as MD/CEO of First Bank Nigeria barely 24 hours after he was replaced by Gbenga Shobo.

The Bank’s Board of Directors appointed Gbenga Shobo on Wednesday as the new MD/CEO. Shobo was previously Deputy Managing Director.

The CBN also sacked all directors and named new board members for both FBN and FBN Holdings PLC.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the bank, dated April 28th, the Apex Bank considered the removal of the sitting managing director of the bank which has been under regulatory forbearance for about six years without a justifiable reason, as having dire consequences for the bank and also portending significant risks to the stability of Nigeria’s financial system.

It therefore urged the chairman to explain why disciplinary action should not be meted out on the board for the hasty removal of Adeduntan without recourse to it and rushing to make a media announcement about a change of guard.

Not only did the CBN warn the chairman and by extension, the bank, to desist from making any further media announcement or comments on the matter, it gave the chairman until the end of work on Thursday, April 29th to respond to the issue via the Director of Banking Supervision.

Similarly, in another letter, the CBN expressed its concern that First Bank has not complied with regulatory directives to divest its interest in Honey Well Flour Mills despite several reminders.

CBN wondered why after four years, FBN was yet to perfect its lien on the shares of Mr. Oba Otudeko, the Group Chairman of First Bank Holding Company, in FBN Holdco which collaterized the restructured credit facilities for Honey Well Flour Mills contrary to the conditions precedent for the restructuring of the company’s credit facility.

The CBN also instructed that it must divest from all non permissible entities such as Honey Well and Barti Airtel within 90 days while also instructing the bank to provide evidence of compliance in accordance with the timelines stated above to the Director of Banking Supervision.

But in a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele reversed the bank’s decision and reinstated Adedutan with immediate effect. It justified its decision based on Regulatory forbearance extended to FBN since 2016.

The CBN also sacked all directors and named new board members for both FBN and FBN Holdings PLC, with Tunde Odukola replacing Ibukun Awosika as chairman of FBN and Remi Babalola as chairman of FBN Holdings PLC

