The decision to withdraw from the Nigeria National Football League by Vandrezzer Football Club of Lagos remains unchanged, despite the decision by the NFF Disciplinary Committee to surcharge Osun United Football club for damaging their equipment during the March 6th match at Osogbo.

The committee found that there was no fact supporting the cancellation or replay of the match played between Osun United FC vs. Vandrezzer FC.

The committee, therefore, upheld the result of the match, as the only ground under which the NFF Disciplinary Committee could have ordered for a replay was if the match was discontinued. However, the match was concluded, as stated by the Referee and Match Commissioner in their reports.

Reacting to the decisions of the NFF Disciplinary Committee, General Manager of Vandrezzer FC, Fatai Olayinka said, “nothing has changed our position because the committee refused to take the path of fairness.

“We cannot continue in a league that has given approval to impunity. Form their decision to uphold the result of that match, it is clear that we are not cut for this league, Olayinka said, adding, “any league body that can reverse itself can never get it right. We cannot be part of it.”

However, one decision that Vandrezzer FC celebrated was the fact that clubs are now free to stream live their matches home and away without hindrance. “That was a big victory for us at Vandrezzer,” Olayinka said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NFF Disciplinary Committee’s decision hasn’t changed anything ― Vandrezzer appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...