Breaking News

NiBUCCA hosts World Health Day, focuses on HIV AIDS response in COVID-19 era

By
0
nibucca-hosts-world-health-day,-focuses-on-hiv-aids-response-in-covid-19-era
Views: Visits 8

The Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) has commemorated the 2021 World Health Day to create awareness on global health challenges. The virtual conference tagged “Accelerating the Impact of AIDS Response in the New Normal” created awareness on the need for continued investment in HIV AIDS response despite the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that gains […]

The post NiBUCCA hosts World Health Day, focuses on HIV AIDS response in COVID-19 era appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Ex-president casts shadow over tight Ecuador election

Previous article

Bayelsa Oil, Gas park to create 2,000 jobs says Sylva

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News