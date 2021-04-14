With 964,387 vaccinations carried out as of 6th of April, Nigeria, which received 3.92 million vaccine doses, has carried out more vaccinations than any other country in Africa except Morocco. However, the country has only administered the first shot, no one has been fully vaccinated.

According to the chart of the 10 African countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccinations, released by the WHO, as of the 10th of April, Morocco, that received 8.61 million vaccine doses, had fully vaccinated 4.13 million persons with two doses each, representing 11.3 percent of the population.

Trailing Nigeria on the chart is Ghana, followed by Rwanda, Senegal, Kenya, Mauritius, Angola, and Seychelles in that order.

According to the WHO, the 10 countries that have vaccinated the most have used at least 65 percent of their supplies and carried out over 90 percent even as less than 2 percent of the 690 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date globally have been in Africa.

Forty-five African countries have received vaccines, and 43 have begun vaccinations with nearly 13 million of the 31.6 million doses delivered so far administered.

Poor vaccine rollout preparedness, including training of health workers, and coordination has helped some countries quickly reach a large proportion of the targeted high-risk population groups such as health workers.

Some African countries have halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after administering half of the allocated doses as a precaution against shortages.

