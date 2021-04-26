Breaking News

Nigeria bans sugar importation, derivatives from Free Trade Zones

The Federal Government has prohibited the importation of refined sugar and its derivatives from the nation’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs). The government announced the ban in a directive from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, Lagos. NPA in a letter signed by Buba Jubril […]

