By Akanimo Sampson

Nigeria and Cameroon are currently galvanising a regional and international efforts to ensure security in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG), the world’s piracy​ hot spot.

The Buhari administration and the Inter Regional Coordination Centre (ICC) Yaoundé are forming a forum to tackle the scourge.

Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum (GOG-MCF/SHADE) is being floated after meetings between Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, representing Nigeria, and Executive Director of ICC Yaoundé, Admiral Narciso Fastudo Jr.

NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, and ICC Yaoundé in a joint statement said GOG-MCF/SHADE, is being purposed to facilitate shared awareness and deconfliction of activities in the Gulf of Guinea, “will be open to all GOG countries with similar capacities to join on a voluntary basis.”

The statement says, “GOG-MCF/SHADE will focus on counter-piracy and armed robbery by bringing together regional, international, industry and NGO partners to advance and coordinate near term maritime activities with a view to working toward a set of common operational objectives in order to protect seafarers and ships operating off the coast of West and Central Africa.”​ ​ ​

Jamoh and Fastudo agreed to hold the first virtual meeting of GOG-MCF/SHADE as soon as practicable, saying modalities would be announced later. They said due to its complementary nature, the​ G7++Group of Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (G7++FOGG)​ will support the creation of GOG-MCF/SHADE, which will comprise an open plenary session; working group meetings; working group chairs, coordination meeting; and a plenary session report.

“The new maritime security framework speaks to our own integrated approach to security in the country’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea. We have always believed in bringing all maritime stakeholders on board in the search for security, and we have proffered that as a solution at various forums with our regional and international partners.

“I am confident that cooperative efforts and shared capabilities are the best approach to success in our collective quest for maritime security. GOG-MCF/SHADE is coming as a powerful new force for security in the Gulf of Guinea”, Jamoh said.

