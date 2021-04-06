Nigeria and its neighbours, Cameroon have renewed their commitment to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency in the two nations by working together.

Both countries share a long and porous border of 1,200 kilometres which is very difficult to patrol. This has led to the build-up of insecurity in the area.

This development came on the heels of a meeting between Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky Irabor and Cameroon’s Minister of Armed Forces, Joseph Beti Assomo, at a meeting last week.

Irabor said, “Cameroon and Nigeria are long-time friends and we know the difficulties through which Northern Cameroon and Northern Nigeria are going.

“To this effect, I was appointed along with some of my colleagues at the head of the Nigerian army. It is our responsibility to meet the challenges. It is within this optic that I have come to meet my Cameroonian colleagues so that we work together.”

The Cameroonian and Nigerian delegation held their meeting behind closed doors. The meeting between General Irabor and his counterpart from Cameroon, General Rene Claude Meka.

On his part, Beti Assomo said the two countries should strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorists.

“We are going to examine how to strengthen our cooperation in the fight against Boko Haram and also the terrorist threat in the Northwest and Southwest regions. There too, we have common concerns. The threats being from both sides, we would work in collaboration,” Assomo said.