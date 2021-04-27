The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it is not recruiting currently and cautioned the public against falling into the hands of fraudsters.

Mr Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of the service, said this in a statement made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Enobore said the clarification became necessary, following desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

He said, “it has come to the notice of the management of NCoS that some unscrupulous elements are scamming unsuspected members of the public by purporting to be conducting recruitment exercise on its behalf.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing and that no agent(s), syndicate(s) or private individuals, have been engaged to carry out recruitment exercise on its behalf.

“Recruitment into the Service, when a vacancy exists, is usually advertised for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online.

“The exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement,” he said.

Enobore advised members of the public to disregard entreaties from such groups or individuals, whose interest it was to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

