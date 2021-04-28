The United States has said that Nigeria is one of its most important partners.

The country said in a fact sheet on Tuesday, after US secretary of state Antony Blinken had a virtual meeting with the President, major general Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

A copy of the fact sheet released after the meeting by the United States government was obtained on Wednesday, 28 April.

During the meeting, secretary Blinken, Buhari, and Onyeama discussed continuing joint efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, strengthen health systems, support democratic institutions, bolster economic growth, advance gender equality, and boost bilateral trade between the United States and Nigeria.

On U.S.-Nigeria relations, the document said, “With Africa’s largest population, democracy, and economy, Nigeria is one of our most important partners on the continent.

“The year 2020 served as a historical benchmark, as Nigerians reflected on the opportunities and challenges the country faces while marking its 60th anniversary of independence and bilateral relations with the United States.

“Nigeria is the largest source of immigrants from Africa to the United States, with more than 500,000 Nigerian-born American citizens and legal residents in the U.S.”

On his part, Buhari noted that Nigeria attaches great importance to relations with the United States.

“Let me in this connection express appreciation to President Joe Biden for his welcome and recent decision to appeal the immigration to repeal the immigration restriction known as the Muslim ban on travel and visas for citizens predominantly from Muslim nations and African countries, including Nigeria,” he added.

