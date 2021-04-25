By Perez Brisibe

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, weekend, reacted to the release of Nigeria JagaJaga reloaded song by popular hip-hop artist, Eedris Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, where he (Keyamo) was accused of allegedly dinning with the cabals governing the country.

The four minutes song which featured other Nigeria artists like Nigga Raw, also criticized the President Muhammadu Buhari administration which it described as a “democracy military” as well as the activities of the military during the #EndSARS protest.

The Nigeria JagaJaga crooner in the remix of the original version which was released with a video a few weeks ago, questioned the position of the Minister in the President Buhari administration, saying, “Where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal oh.”

Accusing Eedris of singling him out in the song, Keyamo in a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle, @Fkeyamo, disclosed that the artist decided to take his pound of flash on him because he refused to give him (Eedris) N3 million in 2018.

According to Keyamo who also accused the artist of alleged extortion, he stated that Eedris had approached him in 2018 when he was named Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organization and wanted to join the group for a fee.

He explained further that he told the artist that he had no budget for such, saying, “He (Eedris) then switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3million and to cater for his ‘sick mum’ which was already running into more than N3million, but at this point, I knew he was a desperate hustler who could embarrass me, so I ghosted him.”

Responding to the “chopping” allegation by the artist, the Minister said: “His reference to me as ‘chopping’ reminds me of the gaffe of then Minister Sunday Afolabi who infamously said Bola Ige was invited to government to ‘come and chop.’

“I wish to assure Eedris and anyone who thinks being in government is tantamount to ‘chopping’, that for some of us (I can’t speak for others) it is just an honour to serve our country and an attempt to move from armchair criticism to a real participant in order to make a difference.

“Finally, we can all sit back and enjoy the ‘jagajaga reloaded’. One of the objectives of the song is to call me out since I ghosted him for attempted extortion – he has now succeeded. Another objective is to help promote the song by my reaction – that he has also achieved.”

