At the inaugural Chandler Good Government (CGGI) Index launched on Monday, April 26 in Singapore, Nigeria was ranked the third-worst in the global good governance index.

34 indicators which are organized into seven pillars: leadership and foresight; robust laws and policies; strong institutions; financial stewardship; attractive marketplace; global influence and reputation; and helping people rise are used in the ranking which taps into 50 publicly available global data sources such as the World Trade Organisation, United Nations and World Bank.

Nigeria scored 0.319 points to sit at 102 out of 104 countries on the league table which measures 104 governments’ effectiveness and capabilities in almost 90 percent of the world’s population.

Finland topped the table with 0.848 points ahead of Switzerland and Singapore. Zimbabwe was Nigeria’s runner up followed by Venezuela at the bottom of the log. Mauritius with an Index score of 0.5670, took the 38th spot and is also Africa’s best performer.

The report noted that countries that have done well under this pillar are all market economies with sound property rights and stable business regulations.

It added that the ability to effectively tackle corruption is the indicator with the strongest correlation with overall good government rankings.

The CGGI said the ranking comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has revealed strengths and weaknesses in institutions, laws, and leadership, adding that governance is the deciding factor in whether countries succeed.

