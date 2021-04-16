One month after Nigeria officially began the COVID-19 vaccination, the nation has not recorded any death from the immunisation process, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said. This is even as the agency announced that over a million Nigerians have been administered the first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Meanwhile, Nigeria has […]

