Nollywood actress, Ashabi Ayantunde aka Iya Ife is dead. According to reports, the movie star died in Ile Ife, Osun State on Sunday after a brief illness.

It was gathered that she fell ill and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Late Ayantunde featured in several movies, including Oro Aye, Terror, Atidade Kinihun, Afefe, Onibara Aje, Olori, Old Soja and Ogbologbo.

