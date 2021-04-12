Nigerian-American rapper Chika has announced that she is retiring from music because of the “mental toll” the music industry is taking on her. The 24-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper also revealed on Sunday that she struggles with suicidal thoughts. Chika’s retirement announcement was however met with a slew of hateful messages from online bullies who she said […]

