Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, has prescribed a new dress code for officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

Sources confirmed that the directive was contained in a signal to all Army units and formation across Nigeria.

The new directive is said to be part of the restructuring being undertaken by the new army leadership.

It would be recalled that shortly after the army chief assumed office, he approved the redeployment of 204 of its officers to new formations across the country.

Dress code

It’s expected that as from Monday, all officers and soldiers are to dress in their plain green jacket on Mondays and Fridays. The dress is popularly known as the “number four dress” in the army.

The number four dress is like a short-sleeved suit, popularly known as safari. It has four buttons and four pockets and is usually worn with a peak cap.

According to the new directive, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, all officers and soldiers are to dress in the plain green uniform which requires them to tuck in. It is known as the “number five dress.”

The number five dress is a short-sleeved dress worn with a beret and can be worn with a combat boot or bate shoe.

The materials for number four and five dresses are all the same with their styles being the only difference.

The directive further stated that the dress for various operations still remains the woodland and desert camo depending on the region of Operation. It is known as the number six dress.

A Source who spoke to Premium Times said the mode of dressing contained in Mr Attahiru’s directive was what obtained before the coming of the immediate past Army Chief, Tukur Buratai.

“Butatai gave a new directive while he was in power that number four uniform be used only for seminars and number five for office,” the source said, adding that the dress code directive is not new to the army.

Like this: Like Loading...