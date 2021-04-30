Amanda Amaeshi, a Scot of Nigerian descent, has won the Glasgow Times Young Scotswoman of the Year (Young SWOTY) 2020.

Callum Baird, the newspaper editor, announced this on Thursday, 29 April, in a virtual ceremony held in association with St Enoch Centre and streamed from the Glasgow shopping mall on social media

“I am delighted to announce that our young Scotswoman of the year is Amanda Amaeshi,” he said.

Callum described Amaeshi as an inspiration, adding that the newspaper is glad to have her as its 2020 SWOTY.

“Amanda is an inspiration. She has taken on business bosses over gender bias, she is an award-winning writer and has a track record already of speaking out on racism and injustice wherever she finds it. We’re delighted she is our 2020 Young SWOTY,” he said.

Amaeshi said winning the award means she can become a positive role model for other young women.

The young Scotswoman said she hoped her work would inspire those from minority ethnic groups to make a positive change in society.

“Winning this year’s Scotswoman of the year award means that I can be a positive role model for other young women. I know that there are many talented young women out there, so hopefully, the work that I’ve done will inspire others especially those from ethnic minority groups to contribute positively to society in their own way. After all, everyone’s voice, regardless of who they are or where they come from, is important and deserves to be heard. I believe that if we all work together to fight injustice in the world, we will leave the world in a better place than how we found it,” she said.

Anne Ledgerwood, centre director of St. Enoch Centre and SWOTY judge said: “This year’s young Scotswoman of the Year, Amanda Amaeshi, has shown passion and commitment in standing up and being heard on important social issues. I’m sure Amanda’s campaigning efforts and talent for writing will continue to be recognised in the years ahead.”

Amaeshi is a 16-year-old from Dunfermline, Scotland, but of Nigerian descent.

She is one of only 18 girl-guiding youth advocates across the UK, and a campaigner who has spoken up about gender bias, racism and helped inspire girls to take STEM subjects at school.

She is also an award-winning writer. In 2017, she won the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) competition, when she wrote about problems concerning food waste in Scotland and potential solutions.

Her father is Kenneth Amaeshi, a professor at the University of Edinburgh.

