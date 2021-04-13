Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, a leading integrated market infrastructure in Africa, has launched of its new corporate brand identity and website today, 13 April 2021.

The launch of the new identity follows the demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE and the resulting creation of the non-operating holding company NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries: Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, the operating exchange; NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited, the independent regulatory arm of the Exchange; and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited, the real estate company.

The NGX brand identity follows a monolithic brand architecture, which will facilitate the formation of any new subsidiary by leveraging existing brand equity. The identity is inspired by the arrows of the stock exchange ticker tape as well as monetary exchange between a buyer and seller. These arrows are stylised to form an ‘N’ and denote the act of collaboration.

Speaking on the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, stated, “We are very excited about the launch of our new brand identity and website at this pivotal time in our history. Influenced by the dynamism and resilience of our market in both good and challenging times, our new identity, which builds on our rich heritage, reflects who we are today, our ambitions for the future, and our resolve to deliver superior value to our stakeholders. As we step into the NGX era, we remain committed to achieving the highest level of competitiveness, both in African and global capital markets”.

Together with the new vibrant, modern and responsive website, NGX Group offers an enriched user experience. Accessible via ngxgroup.com, information about the group and the various subsidiaries are independently situated but featured as one website. With its centralised home page and clearly delineated tabs for each subsidiary, the new site delivers relevant content in a clean and organised way to provide visitors easy access and navigation to all the information they require.

In consolidating its group perspective, NGX Group has also rebranded its social media assets. The brand can now be found on Instagram and Twitter using the handle ‘@ngxgrp’; and on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube using the handle, ‘ngxgroup’.

The new brand identity and digital assets reflect the vibrant, disciplined, inspired and engaging personality of NGX Group and its subsidiaries. They are designed to make a distinctive and positive impression, even as the organisation continues to provide a platform for investors and issuers to meet their investment objectives.