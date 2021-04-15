Breaking News

Nigerian government apologises for power outage, irregular supply

The Nigerian Government has apologised to Nigerians over the current power outages and shortages in various parts of the country. Minister of power Sale Mamman in a statement by his media aide Aaron Artimas said power outage and irregular supply was caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants (NIPP) supplying electricity to […]

