The Nigerian Government has apologised to Nigerians over the current power outages and shortages in various parts of the country. Minister of power Sale Mamman in a statement by his media aide Aaron Artimas said power outage and irregular supply was caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants (NIPP) supplying electricity to […]

