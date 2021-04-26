The Nigerian Government Monday order the immediate suspension of a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, for interviewing the spokesperson of a separatist group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra. The National Broadcasting Commission said in a letter to the privately-owned television station that it breached the broadcasting code by allowing IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, to make […]

