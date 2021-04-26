Breaking News

Nigerian government suspends Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’

By
0
nigerian-government-suspends-channels-tv’s-‘politics-today’
Views: Visits 0

The Nigerian Government Monday order the immediate suspension of a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, for interviewing the spokesperson of a separatist group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra. The National Broadcasting Commission said in a letter to the privately-owned television station that it breached the broadcasting code by allowing IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, to make […]

The post Nigerian government suspends Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Putin says Prague’s accusations against Russia ‘absurd’: Kremlin

Previous article

Kanye West Yeezy sneakers fetch a record $1.8M in private sale

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News