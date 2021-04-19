President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to continue praying for the leaders in government as they tackle the various challenges facing the nation.

Lawan, according to a statement released on Saturday by his media office, made the appeal at the launching of Pataskum Emirate Central Mosque Appeal Fund, at Potiskum, Yobe State.

The Senate President, the statement added, announced a donation of N20 million to support the project.

He said, “Every time, leaders need prayers, particularly from the followers.

“Our leaders, particularly our President, Muhammadu Buhari, may God grant him good health, God has given him the leadership of this country through you.

“He is trying his possible best for you and we too that are part of his leadership, we are trying our best to ensure that things are okay for Nigeria.

“I will therefore take this opportunity to urge you to continue to pray for our leaders that may Almighty Allah continue to guide them as they proffer solutions to security challenges, youth unemployment, and for us to continue to assist our people.

“The same thing is with our state, Yobe, our pride. That our Governor, Mai Mala Buni, is trying his best to ensure development in the state. It is public knowledge that there are development projects in every part of the state,” Lawan said.

The Senate President announced that Senator Sani Musa donated N5m while Senators Bello Mandiya and Sadiq Suleiman donated N1m each towards the building project.

Other dignitaries who accompanied the Senate President on the trip from Abuja were Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Adamu Aliero, and MrTijjani Mutum.

