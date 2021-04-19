A Nigerian man has narrated how he impregnated his mother-in-law who later gave birth to boy.

The Nigerian man who shared details of his affair with his mother-in-law in a call-in show on Nigeria Info, said he got introduced to his mother-in-law while still engaged to his wife.

According to him, they had sex after they met at an entertainment spot with other friends. The man who disclosed that he was drunk at that time, said he was shocked after he learnt that his mother-in-law went ahead to have the baby which she (mother-in-law) pinned on her husband.

The distraught man also revealed that when he asked his mother-in-law why she had the baby, she said she took the decision because her husband had always resented her because she had only female children.

The man also expressed how sad he is knowing that his son is now his ”brother-in-law.”

In his words, “When I met my current wife, we were dating. Prior to that, she introduced me to her family and I got close to her mom who was too young for her age. One thing led to another, she started visiting me frequently.

“So, initially, she started by visiting with food and drinks. I ran into her at an entertainment spot so we lost the chat. That evening while going back home because the driver took a while to pick her up.

“I was really drunk and tipsy but she was stable. When we got to a place, I parked to pee and when I got into the car, we kissed and eventually had sex in the vehicle.

“She got pregnant and later gave birth to a son although she never had any male son for her husband because her husband, his father-in-law has always been torn on her flesh. But I went ahead to marry her daughter, my wife.”

Like this: Like Loading...