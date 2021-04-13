A Nigerian soldier identified as Kila Jima who was part of those fighting Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state has reportedly committed suicide.

According to SaharaReporters, the soldier, a corporal in the Nigeria Army’s 152 Battalion, Banki, was said to have suddenly cocked his rifle and shot himself in the head on Saturday, April 10.

Sources closed to the deceased soldier said he showed some signs of depression before he eventually took his life. His body was said to have been deposited at the military mortuary in Maiduguri.

A number of officers fighting the terrorists in the North East have committed suicide. In March, a soldier identified as Bello Useni with the Nigerian Army School of Armour in Bauchi killed himself.

In September 2020, a lance corporal attached to the Army’s 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state, committed suicide at his duty post after he was falsely accused of theft.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the soldier left the super camp in Gujba to Damaturu, the Yobe capital where he bought a fairly used mobile phone. It was later gathered that the phone was stolen and belonged to a senior military officer.

Series of events led to the soldier being falsely accused of stealing the phone and when he could not bear the shame, he went back to the base and committed suicide.

