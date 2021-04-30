The 2020 Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon, has been on his best game with his music. Earlier, he dropped two singles – ‘Wagwan’ and ‘Fall for Me’ featuring his regular collaborator Yusuf Kanbai.

These two singles received accolades from social media users. However, the latest single he released title Before She Spoke (The Presidential Address), saw him coming to terms with fame and owning his space as a rapper.

This spirit of being in control is what he brings to his new album; Shall We Begin. An album that has received lots of good reviews so far.

The album is currently trending as number 1 in Nigeria and number 2 in Ghana on iTunes.

Twitter influencers have dropped their thoughts about the album on the global platform; Twitter and below are some:

Laycon’s shall we begin album is so lit. I didn’t see this coming. Grand entry👌🏽

— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) April 30, 2021

Dear Icons,

Laycon’s album is out.

Already, see records:

On ITunes-

#1 Nigeria

#2 Ghana

#270 Canada

#626 USA

On Apple Music-

#2 Nigeria

#8 Ghana

#29 Uganda

#31 Gambia

#87 Namibia

Ladies and Gentlemen, as the album says: Shall We Begin? #SWBtheAlbum

Icons, pass this on 💡🔥

— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 30, 2021

Laycon keeps proving he knows this music thing and is in the business for real.

Having 12 songs on the Shall We Begin Album with a handful of bangers is really cool.

He is giving the right signals like a Beacon, he’s the Icons leader – Laycon.

— #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) April 30, 2021

The reviews I’m seeing on Laycon’s album is heartwarming. Everyone has one or two good things to say about the album. Less than 12hrs since the album was released, its making numbers already in different countries. Please don’t stop streaming, let’s get the numbers even higher.

— Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) April 30, 2021

Was that Mayorkun on Laycon’s song “Verified”???

Of course it was!

😂 Of Lay Lay!! GeGe!!!

— Peng Man ⚡️ (@pengmanmodel) April 30, 2021

Laycon is very good. His new album #ShallWeBegin has got such a ‘feel good’ vibe and showed his dynamism. Man is never scared of trying his hands on new sounds. Lovely to see his growth. 👏🏼 #SWBtheAlbum 🔥

— E (@iamOkon) April 30, 2021

Laycon’s new album, “Shall we begin” makes me happy.

The focus and presence of mind for him to stretch himself through the celebrity, to anchor it all on sustainable art, impresses me.

The right way to wield fame is to use it as fuel for productivity.

— Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) April 30, 2021

