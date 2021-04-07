By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

A political pressure group, Tinubu Vanguard, TV, said it was excited by the recent successful outings of the national leader of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Arewa House event and colloquium held in Kaduna and Kano States, respectively, to mark his 69th birthday anniversary.

The Director-General of TV, Dr Johnny Ben, who made the remarks via a statement, Wednesday, in Abuja, also expressed optimism that another greater moment awaits Tinubu at the forthcoming first lady Aisha Buhari’s book launch scheduled for the statehouse.

The statement reads, The Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee and the entire members of Tinubu Vanguard applauds a true democrat and a great leader, the Jagaban of the world, H.E. (Sen.) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a successful outing at the Area House Event held in Kaduna and his 69th birthday colloquium held in Kano State.

“His Excellency is yet billed to Chair the occasion of a book launch in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Her Excellency Dr Mrs Aisha Buhari.

“The event which is scheduled to hold at the statehouse conference centre will take place on the 8th of April. Asiwaju has proved himself as a detribalized Nigerian on many occasions and we wish him yet another successful outing to further buttress the fact that indeed there is no rift between him and President Muhammadu Buhari as against the wide speculations of a crack in their relationship.

“Chief Tinubu has no doubt dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance, growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a true leader, he is passionate about the future of the people, as a developmental democrat, he is an Apostle of due process and rule of law. His humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist. We members of Tinubu Vanguard all over the world are proud of his many achievements.

“May the Almighty God grant him many more prosperous years, good health, strength and wisdom to continue serving humanity.

“As we propagate the message of Asiwaju Presidency in 2023, Nigeria and Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe eagerly await his emergence. By the special Grace of God, we shall triumph.”

