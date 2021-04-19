Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat says Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, must agree to come together as one in order to survive as a nation.

Hamzat made the remark at the Annual Public Ramadan lecture of the State Council of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Sunday.

The deputy governor noted that there must be unity of purpose as a nation for development to take place.

He urged Muslims and non Muslims alike to live as one and shun all forms of enmity.

According to him, there can be no development in a country if there is insecurity.

“The biggest threat to humanity is when there is no peace of mind, therefore, l urge us all to live as one.

“There should be no issues of Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa, this must stop.

“For peace and development sake, we must unite as one, for united we stand and divided we fall.

“If we are united, it will be very easy to solve insecurity as a nation,” he said.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Chairman, Lagos State Council of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Abd’Rahman Salaudeen, urged all Muslim faithful to take wholly, opportunities of the Ramadan to get closer to Allah, seek His favours and perfect godliness toward one another.

Salaudeen said that Ramadan period was a month of favours, blessings and exchange of pleasantries as well as good wishes.

“By fasting, we are continually reminded of our trait and dependence upon the Divine, thus leading us to humility, reverence, piety and selflessness.

“We develop the holy qualities of empathy and compassion, becoming more aware of our intrinsic connection and oneness as human beings, regardless of borders or labels that creates differences,” he said.

Sheik Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, the National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, in his lecture on “Insecurity: The Impact on Socio Economic Development of the Nation”, charged the government to implement the laws on insecurity as it affected development.

According to the missioner, there can’t be security where there is lawlessness.

Ahmad said that impunity, lawlessness, and corruption was fighting back.

“Insecurity is a major challenge bedeviling the country and must be tackled before it becomes a national disaster.

“Nigeria is blessed with a lot of natural resources, human capital development but all these are taken for granted,” he said.

Ahmad urged Nigerians to serve and praise God in truth despite the challenges being faced. (NAN)

