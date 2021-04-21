Nigerians on social media, between Sunday and Wednesday, have raised N1,000,000 for an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sunday Erhator, as a reward for his professional conduct and restrain when assaulted by a traffic offender, Victor Ebhomenyen, in Oniru, Lagos State.

It would be recalled that a 33-year-old traffic offender assaulted the policeman on Saturday at Four Point Hotel in Oniru, inflicting him with injuries.

The development was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Ebhomenyen and an accomplice, Etinosa Obaywana, were seen in a viral video pushing the chest of Erhator after the policeman and his colleagues attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the state command stopped a white Hyundai SUV, MUS 251 EH facing their convoy on a one-way.

In a statement, Adejobi said:

“When the police stopped the vehicle, the occupants, one Victor Ebhomenye and Etinosa Obaywana, angrily came down, confronted and violently assaulted ASP Erhator Sunday, inflicting severe bodily injuries on him.

“The Officer, who was armed with his official Ak 47 riffle, displayed a high level of professionalism amidst fierce provocations by resisting the temptation of using his rifle on the suspect.

“The prime suspect, Victor, is in the police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, for investigation and prosecution as and when due, while effort is on to arrest his fleeing accomplice, Etinosa, who has been identified,” Adejobi said in a statement.

Moved by the development, some Nigerians on social media started a donation fund for the officer for maintaining calmness in the face of assault.

According to a Facebook user, Ugo Egbujo, who started the donation campaign, “Many of us have indicated interest to bless that police officer. The idea is to support ethical policing. The idea is to encourage responsible policing. We will give ourselves 48hrs. No amount is too small. It’s a show of support.”

The Street Journal reliably gathered that the donation raised for the assaulted officer got to N1m.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, met with Erhator on Monday at the Lagos Governor Office in Alausa for a “Governorship Handshake”, where he was applauded for his “show of patience, decorum and what is expected of a police officer” in the face of provocation and urged other officers to emulate him.

The state government presented a state plaque as a mark of honour and prestige to appreciate his commitment.

Like this: Like Loading...