Nigerians React As Twitter Builds Its Headquarter In Ghana

On Monday, Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder, announced that Twitter headquarters in Africa has been built in Ghana. Dorsey’s tweet announcing news of the hires on Monday said: “Twitter is now present on the continent.” Ghana’s support for free speech and online freedoms made it the company’s choice for its first African location, Twitter said. Ghana’s […]

