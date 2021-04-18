Nigerians from all walks of life took over the facebook page of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, @olisametuh2, to congregate ideas on how to restore national unity and engender harmonious co-existence in Nigeria.

The cyber parley, which is part of ongoing discussion series on national issues was stimulated by a question on how best to foster national unity and move the nation forward.

While most respondents insist on more commitment by leaders, restructuring and power devolution as the way forward, others called for reforms in the government structures to give more sense of belonging to citizens irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliations.

However, other respondents are contending that the way out is to review the 1914 amalgamation and allow various amalgamated entities to determine the stake in the nation.

In his contribution, Dele Oyekan posited that “Nigeria need the peace serum of restructuring. Nigeria needs to be restructured. Just look at Nigeria today, this truth is starring us in our collective faces. The current ethnic and religious clashes bedeviling Nigeria are symptom of the disease. They themselves are not the illness.”

To Stella Agina Ifenze, she said “The best way is to restructure this entity called Nigeria. That will do away with anything called quota system and birth a true and competent leadership that is to serve the people and not to be worshipped like a god.”

Also Micahel Izunwanne opined that “Nigeria as an entity requires a confederation state, less power’s from the federal government, allow the Each State in Nigeria to have State policing and Local government to be Autonomous with local vigilante as grass root security.”

According to Ike Uche, “The call for secession is more pronounced now than ever. This government is regimenting the society. So the best way to move forward is restructuring. Implement the GEJ’s National Confab.”

To Isaac NCB, “no reasonable human being will hate his identity or ancestral heritage which defined who you are…(1) are you a Nigerian? (2) has Nigeria ever worked together? (3) referendum is the only solution.”

To Akanimo Archibong, “To get things right, our center has a big rule to play by amending our constitution to suit the current situation we are facing as a country. We need to have a center that will give every Nigerian region equal chance in appointment, development and power.”

In his submission, Kinsley Nnaemeka noted that the government at the top has to “imbibe fairness and equity in the sharing of resources and appointment of individuals into key positions. All regions and ethnic groups have to be carried along and well represented.”

On the other hand, some respondents insisted that the only way out is to divide the country and allow each region to operate as a separate nation. Such entries maintained that the amalgamation of 1914 was a colonial imposition.

To Okairo Udemba, “we have to go back to three regions of North, west and eastern regions.”

In the same vein, an entry by Nlewem Daniel Uzoma Goodluck maintained that “the only solution in this whole thing is disintegration. The new nations that emerge out of the amalgamated Nigeria can be good neighbors.”

The cyber discussion which is expected to last for two weeks is still generating comments from Nigerians across board.

