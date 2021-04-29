[FILES] Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono. Photo: TWITTER/NANONOSABO

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, yesterday, said some Nigerian agricultural products were blacklisted in the international markets due to proliferation of substandard products. He made the disclosure at the inauguration of a taskforce on counterfeit products championed by the Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN) in Abuja.

The minister, who noted that the harmful goods come with a cost, regretted that consumers do not have value for money.

Represented by a director in the ministry, Nanono said no sector was spared of the menace.

He urged members of the panel to bring criminals to justice, adding that plans were underway to make Nigerian beans acceptable to the European Union (EU) markets.

President of APSAN, Comrade Aloys Akortsaha, said the task force would work with relevant regulatory and security agencies to achieve its mandate.





