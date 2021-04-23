By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Friday, said despite the challenges facing the nation, the unity of Nigeria should not be trivialised.

Ibrahim, who spoke during a two-day training program for corps members on citizenship, conflict resolution, and nation-building by Lux Terra Network and Advocacy Group in Abuja, however, noted that poor governance was the bane of any society.

So, he urged the corps members to contribute to the quest for nation-building, stressing that among them were future presidents and leaders of Nigeria.

He said, “The unity of Nigeria cannot be trivialised, regardless of the challenges we currently face.

“You too have been destined to become leaders in different capacities. So, I implore you to become responsible citizens that can be trusted with leadership positions.

“I also urge you to propagate the ideals of national unity and integration. These are the two major strings that have held Nigeria firmly together since the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914.”

In her speech, Mrs. Inya Ode, of Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, said, “The quest for a better Nigeria and the desire to promote citizenship, conflict prevention and nation-building was why the network and advocacy group of the Lux Terra Leadership Foundation with support from OSIWA, came up with the training.”

She further said that the training revolved around citizens’ rights and civic responsibility, understanding, preventing and managing conflict, promoting social justice, and managing diversity in a multicultural society.

A cross-section of the corps trainees expressed their joy over the training and pledged to make the best use of the knowledge acquired in contributing to nation-building during and after their service year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Nigeria’s unity cannot be trivialised ― NYSC DG appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...