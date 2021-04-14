By Ibrahim Hassan

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said Nigeria’s victory against insecurity is around the corner.

Pastor Adeboye, who made this known yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State at the Government House, told the governor that he was praying for him, the state and the country at large.

The respected cleric, said: “We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling.”

He assured the governor that “victory is around the corner. We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers. I am assuring you sir that the Almighty God is going to fight for you, He is going to fight for Kaduna State, He is going to fight for Nigeria. When God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who may be criticizing you now, will probably see the other side of story.”

Responding, Governor el-Rufai commiserated with the Redeemed Christian Church family over the recent abduction of some pastors and parishioners in the state.

He said: ‘’We also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large. This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more.

“The Redeemed Christian Church has been a pillar of strength; a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and positive force for peace and progress in the state. And we are very grateful with the contributions that they have made.”

The governor urged Pastor Adeboye to continue to encourage the church to expand throughout the state because ‘’our state needs your prayers, our state needs your blessings.”

