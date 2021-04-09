Nike and the company behind rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” reached a settlement Thursday for a voluntary recall, ending the high-profile legal battle over the controversial sneakers. As part of the settlement, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF will “initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail […]

