Nike Settles Lawsuit With Company Behind Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoe’

Nike and the company behind rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” reached a settlement Thursday for a voluntary recall, ending the high-profile legal battle over the controversial sneakers. As part of the settlement, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF will “initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail […]

