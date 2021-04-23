Breaking News

NIMASA, Shippers’ Council collaborate to curb delay, corruption at ports

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) are to implement joint measures to curb delay and corrupt practices at the ports. The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in a statement by Mr Philip Kyanet, Head Corporate Communications, NIMASA, on Thursday in Lagos. He said […]

