The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja on Saturday predicted sunny skies over the northern region with patches of clouds over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba.

According to it, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa, Zamfara and Kebbi while Sokoto has prospect of thunderstorms with little or no rains later in the day.

The agency forecast the north central cities to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine in the morning hours.

It further forecast chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nassarawa, Kwara, Niger, Benue, Kogi and Plateau later in the day.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland cities of the South with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Edo and Ondo state in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Oyo, Enugu, Osun, Anambra, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Abia, Cross River and Ondo during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over Lagos, Delta and Bayelsa in the morning hours, “ it said.

NiMet envisaged chances of thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the agency, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over

the northern cities in the morning hours on Monday.

It, however, forecast chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa and Sokoto during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over north central region during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Kogi and Federal Capital Territory during afternoon and evening hours.

“ Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland cities of the south with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Ogun state in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Ogun, Osun, Anambra and Ondo State during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The coastal cities of the south are expected to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours,“ it said.

NiMet anticipated chances of thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos during the afternoon and evening hours later in the day.

The agency predicted sunny skies with patches of cloud over the northern region with chances of morning rains over Kaduna and Kebbi on Tuesday.

It envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the north-central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of Niger state.

“There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Taraba, Niger, and Kogi.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts

of Ondo, Edo, Osun, Imo, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa,“ it said.

