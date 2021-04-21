The governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has confirmed the arrest of nine persons who participated in the attack against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

It would be recalled that in March 2021, Prof. Soludo was attacked by unknown gunmen in his community, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, during an interactive session with youths of the community.

During the attack, three policemen were brutally killed.

Similarly, a commissioner of the Anambra State government, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne was abducted by the gunmen, but later released.

Mr Obiano made the revelation on Wednesday, noting that those arrested will not be spared for any reason.

Obiano who disclosed this while speaking at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka said, “What happened last month (attack on Soludo) is unfortunate, but let me tell you, we have restrategized and we are coming out like a smoking gun.

“We are not going to take prisoners. The nine people that attacked Prof Soludo are in our net now. We are going to eliminate them. We will go after the others.

“We are not going to take prisoners any longer. A special squad have already been put together, and they are already working everywhere.”

Like this: Like Loading...