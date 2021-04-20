The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Monday said it is building on national security through promoting a safe cyber space.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said this on the side lines at the news conference organised by the agency to commemorate its 20 years’ anniversary in Abuja.

The theme of the anniversary was “Growth and Resilience”, and was aimed at highlighting the achievements of the agency.

Inuwa said the agency, asides establishing regulations that advanced the country’s IT sector, was contributing to national security by ensuring that the cyber space was safe for users.

READ ALSO EFCC raises alarm over fake Bawa’s Twitter handles

He explained that national security was in two perspectives, which were the cyber security and other forms of security.

“When you talk about cyber security, we have achievements, we have achieved a lot in terms of containing cyber threats in the country.

“During the WannaCry Ransomeware attack in 2017 that affected many businesses and countries globally, Nigeria was not affected because of NITDA’s advisory role,’’ he said.

He further said that 95 per cent of cyber attack incidents were as a result of human failure which required awareness and strategies to avert them.

Inuwa said the major strategy would be educating citizens on the protection of their personal data and information.

According to him, that is why we came up with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) to help citizens protect and secure information.

He said “the regulation will also help our businesses to be secured and ensure trusted online platform because businesses are moving online today.

“For you to use a platform, you need to have the confidence that if you put your information in the public domain, it will be secured’’.

He added that the agency was also enforcing compliance to the NDPR as mandated by the agency’s Act.

The activities to mark NITDA’s 20 years’ anniversary would include unveiling of its new seven-pillar strategy.

The activities are expected to last till April 30.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NITDA ensuring safe cyber space for national security – DG appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...