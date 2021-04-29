Nnamdi Kanu By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi The leader of the Indigenous of Biafra, IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday night replied to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, over its alleged threat that it will avenge the death of every herdsman killed in South East by IPOB.

Mazi Kanu in a late statement released with a dragon logo, at exactly 9 pm on Thursday night by Mazi Kanu, made available to newsmen by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB, told MACBAN that is not South East governor they have been threatening and getting away with it, saying that it will not allow Fulani killer herdsmen any breathing space in Biafra land.

READ ALSO: Oyo Govt to engage Man O’ War to secure schools “According to Miyetti Allah “We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East by Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB” – Miyetti Allah.

However, Mazi Kanu, replies to read in part, “Miyetti Allah, hear this: IPOB is not South-East Governors that you can threaten and get away with.

“We are the same IPOB that collapsed the #Zoo. We are after every killer herdsman. We’re after you Fulani TERRORISTS and murderers masquerading as herdsmen.

“If you implement this your THREAT, it shall be your last. We no longer believe in turning the other cheek, it is now blood for blood and you will lose.”

