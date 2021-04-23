By Obas Esiedesa

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari has pledged to work stakeholders to maintain sanity in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

Kyari, according to a statement by the Corporation on Friday, made the pledge during a meeting with the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products, ADITOP, in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit the National President of ADITOP, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed, commended the NNPC for its unrelenting efforts to bring sanity into the downstream sector of the oil industry.

READ ALSO:

Mohammed expressed delight at the achievements of the Corporation under the leadership of Mallam Kyari, especially in the area of stakeholder engagement.

“This singular action of meeting with us defines you as a leader with limitless leadership humility and untiring capacity for encouraging the concept of stakeholder management and eagerness to carry us along in every public policy engagements of the NNPC concerning the oil and gas value chain,” he stated.

He pledged the group’s support for NNPC, stressing that they were ready to place their trucks and retail outlets at the disposal of the Corporation for any pilot programme and investment initiative.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post NNPC pledges to work with stakeholders to ensure sanity in downstream sector appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...