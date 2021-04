The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sterling Oil Exploration and Production Company (SEEPCO) have signed a pact to unlock 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143.

The post NNPC, SEEPCO seal pact to unlock 1.2TCF gas from OML 143 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...