The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has signed a rehabilitation contract with an international company, Maire Tecnimont SpA, for the Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC). “Mr President promised Nigerians he will fix the refineries,” NNPC boss Mallam Mele Kyari said during the contract signing ceremony on Tuesday. “We are happy to deliver on this Presidential mandate. […]

The post NNPC signs Port Harcourt refinery $1.5bn rehabilitation contract appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...